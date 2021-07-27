59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Court of appeal for Cotonou Benin republic don judge say make Sunday Adeyemo, wey pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho remain further remain for detention pending investigations.

Di court decide dis one late Monday night.

Earlier in di day, security personnel bin carri Igboho enter court premises as early as 7am Monday morning when work never start to avoid interference.

Di activist spend over 15 hours inside prosecutor office wia dem dey torchlight weda to release am or further detain am.

After long hours, dem decide to detain di activist further. E never clear di exact reason why di court make di decision and wetin next for Igboho.

Wetin we call dis Video, Sunday Igboho: Sunday Adeyemo bin dey lucky to escape DSS raid with im life – Femi Falana

Plenti yoruba agitators and supporters bin come to show solidarity to di activist. Some wear solidarity uniform togeda with dia traditional leaders wey also wear dia own regalia.

Many of di supporters wait for plenti hours as tok tok dey happun inside di courtyard.

Sake of di tension wey dey di area, di court president invite police to pursue journalists and supporters of Sunday Igboho out of di court premises while di case dey go on.

Sunday Igboho and im wife bin don appear before di court of appeal Cotonou on Friday. Di court free di activist wife Ropo afta dem no find anything against her.

Dem arrest di activist wen im bin try travel to Germany from Cotonou airport last Monday.

Dem detain am and begin look into case wey im home kontri, Nigeria goment bring against am, say im commit crime and wan run away.

Im arrest happun weeks after Nigeria secret police di Department of State Services, DSS, bin raid di activist house for Ibadan southwest of Nigeria, wen dem no fit catch am dem bin declare am wanted.

