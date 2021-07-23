sunday-igboho:-details-of-thursday’s-court-hearing-revealed

The Nigerian government is yet to come up with charges that could lead to the extradition of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, who is currently detained in Benin Republic.

Igboho’s lawyers revealed this, after the Yoruba rights activist appeared at Cour D’Appel De Cotonou on Thursday.

According to them, contrary to insinuations, the hearing showed that there was no extradition agreement between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

A statement by Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, quoted the lawyers as saying that the case had been adjourned till Monday.

However, the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou ordered the release of Ropo, the wife of Igboho.

“Yesterday, the court set Mrs. Adeyemo, lgboho’s wife free since it has been found that she has committed no offence and there is no complaints whatsoever against her.

“Consequently, her German passport was returned to her.

“The lawyers handling the case reported after the proceedings that Chief Sunday Adeyemo lgboho cannot be extradited to Nigeria for two principal reasons:

“That contrary to insinuations, Nigeria and Benin have no Extradition Agreement.

“That Nigeria has not been able to come up with charges that could lead the court to order lgboho’s extradition to Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

It added that the Nigeria government only came up with allegations such as arms trafficking and inciting violence against Igboho.

The Government of Benin Republic considered these to be spurious and untenable, and insufficient to warrant extradition.

The case has been adjourned until Monday July 26, “to allow the Nigerian Government bring up whatever evidence they may have, and Mr. Igboho has been taken back to the police custody.”