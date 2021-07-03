sunday-igboho-debunks-arrest

Acclaimed Yoruba Activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho has debunked the news making the rounds about his arrest by the State agents.

In a recorded skit, Igboho said he was not arrested by anybody. He added that he was not with Guru Matraji.

He said mischievous people are peddling the news of his arrest, adding that it was just a way of creating distraction.

It would be recalled that Bioreports earlier reported that an unverified news suggested that the Yoruba Nation agitator was arrested.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Department of State Service (DSS) invaded his house in Soka, where a shootout ensued. Later, the State operatives during a Press conference, declared Sunday Igboho wanted and besiege him to submit himself to any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, media aide to Igboho, had on Friday, maintained that the planned rally for Lagos on Saturday, July 3 will still hold as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has vowed to forcefully resist any form of rally, demonstration or protest in Lagos on Saturday, and prepared security operatives to resist any action of such.