26 July 2021

Plenty supporters and traditional leaders from di South West states of Nigeria don dey di Benin Republic Court of Appeal for Cotonu to show support to di Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemo as e go appear for di court today.

Benin Republic authorities go rule weda di Yoruba activist wey many pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho go remain for dia custody or if e fit continue im waka to Germany.

Di Yoruba activist bin first show for court for Benin Republic on Thursday afta police arrest am.

According to im lawyer, Benin goment hold am based on say im allegedly commit crime for Nigeria. Dem dey hold am pending wen Nigerian goment dey able to prove same.

Tok dey dey ground say Nigeria goment wan make Benin goment send am back to Nigeria.

However, one ogbonge Senior Advocate of Nigeria wey also be Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana say no extradition treaty dey between Nigeria and Benin Republic. Plus di Nigerian goment neva even make dia request known to di Benin Republic authorities. Dis one mean say di extradition process no fit take place.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yomi Aliyu say “Di Extradition Treaty of 1984 between Togo, Nigeria, Ghana and Republic of Benin no include political fugitives. E also tok say where fugitive no go get justice because of discrimination and/or undue delay with prosecution make di host kontri no release di fugitive.

“Article 20 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights to which di four kontris be signatories to make agitation for self-determination a fundamental right wey suppose to dey protected by all kontris.

“Dis one make Chief Sunday Adeyemo political offender wey di good pipo of Benin Republic no go fit deport and/or extradite for any reason.” E tok.

Na on Tuesday, 19, July, 2021 na im tori pipo start to dey report say authorities arrest di Yoruba activist for Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday.

Tok bin dey ground say na wen Igboho and e wife bin wan travel comot from di kontri wit Benin Republic passport na im dem arrest am.

Igboho arrest come weeks afta Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Security Services, DSS bin declare Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, allegation wey e don deny since.