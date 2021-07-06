Sunday Igboho: Buhari unfit to be president – Omokri on Southern govs’ stance

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not fit to be Nigeria’s president.

Omokri made the remark while commending Southern Governors for their stand on Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba freedom fighter, and other agitators.

The Southern Governors Forum had called on the Buhari government to always adhere to the law while arresting Nigerians who have allegedly committed any crime.

The decision of the governors was made public in a communique read by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, at the end of the Forum’s meeting on Monday.

The Governors agreed that the country should remain united but on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful co-existence between and amongst its people.

Reacting, Omokri, in a tweet, wrote: “I am immensely proud of Southern Nigerian Governors, not only for the unity displayed today in Lagos, but for standing up for Igboho and against “selective criminal administration of Justice”.

“I repeat Buhari is not a fit and proper person for the office he occupies.”

The Department of State Services, DSS, had last Thursday invaded the residence of Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, the freedom fighter escaped arrest, but some of his associates were nabbed by the secret police.

Confirming the raid, DSS had also paraded weapons and charms recovered from Igboho’s residence.