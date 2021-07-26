Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 4 in Tokyo – Bleacher Report

0 of 6

Simone BilesJeff Roberson/Associated Press

Finally underway a year later than expected, there’s no doubt that the Tokyo Olympics will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind event. But now that we’re getting into the meat of the matter, the athletes are reminding us that their amazing skills are what make the Games so endlessly compelling.

Whether it’s an underdog coming out of nowhere to seize unexpected glory or continued domination by some of the greatest teams and individuals in sports, it’s hard to look away.

Hopefully, you’re settling into the challenges of the time difference by now. In the United States, Day 4 events will start Monday evening, run through the night and wrap up Tuesday morning.

It’ll be a big day for the women. Medals and playoff positioning are on the line on the field and the road, in the water and in the gym.

Let’s go! This is your guide to Day 4 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.