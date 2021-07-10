Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule and runs to watch – Shacknews

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is here for one more day. Join us for the end.

This is it. It’s the last day for Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online. The world’s best speedrunners will be around for one last day of this week-long marathon. They weren’t in a live venue this year, but their mission has remained the same. They’ve been plowing away for seven days of speedrunning action, showing off the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year’s runners have passed the $1,500,000 mark in six days. Shacknews has been checking out the action all week and we’re here for one last check-in with the daily schedule.

Before we go any further, let’s look at a highlight from Day 6. For today’s highlight, LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!!!

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 7 schedule

Here’s the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:32 AM Super Meat Boy Forever Random Seed Any% Race – PC Ins_sane, Arfinde 28:00 7:10 AM Pokemon Emerald Any% Glitchless – GBA AmeobaUK 2:55:00 10:25 AM Bowser’s Fury Any% (No Amiibo) – Switch fir_ 38:00 11:18 AM Mario Kart 64 150cc All Cups (Skips) – N64 abney317 35:00 12:18 PM Super Metroid 100% Race – SNES Oatsngoats, Behemoth87, ShinyZeni 1:20:00 1:53 PM Super Mario 64 70 Star Blindfolded – Wii VC Bubzia 2:15:00 4:33 PM Dark Souls 3 Any% Glitchless – PC MattApocaalypse 1:05:00 5:53 PM Bonus Game 6 – Demon’s Souls (Remake/2020) Any% Current Patch – PS5 BertoPlease 1:00:00 7:08 PM Super Mario Bros. 3 Any% Warpless co-op – NES mitchflowerpower, TheHaxor 1:25:00 9:01 PM Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Critical Mode Any% – PS4 ninten866 3:15:00 12:26 AM Finale The End – SGDQ GDQ Staff 10:00

12:18PM – Super Metroid

It’s the Games Done Quick tradition. It’s Super Metroid! Three players enter, only one walks away the victor in this 100% Race.

Keep your donations coming to Save or Kill the Animals!

1:53PM – Super Mario 64

We like to think that we’ve watched Bubzia grow into a better speedrunner over the past few GDQ events. First came Super Smash Bros. Melee’s Break the Targets mode. Then came Super Mario 64 13 stars. Now it’s time to do a full-blown 70-star run. And it’s all being done blindfolded!

Bubzia’s going to need a little over two hours for this one. Watch this one go down! You won’t want to miss it.

5:53PM – Bonus Game 6: Demon’s Souls

We’ve also enjoyed watching BertoPlease grow into a better speedrunner and his latest challenge takes him to the latest (and also oldest?) of the Souls games. It’s the PS5 Demon’s Souls! Keep donating to meet this incentive, because the old school Soulsbourne fan won’t want to miss this.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online wraps up tonight! For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.