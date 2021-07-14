Suleiman Yakubu: We have lost an exceptional journalist – Kaduna Speaker

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has described the demise of veteran journalist, Suleiman Yakubu as a great loss not only to his family, employers, Kaduna State, but the entire nation.

Zailani expressed this while reacting to the death of the journalist, who died early Wednesday after a brief illness.

The Speaker, in a condolence message through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, described that the deceased was a professional to the core, who was exceptional in serving Freedom Radio, Kaduna, until his demise.

According to Speaker the death of Suleiman Yakubu is a great loss, saying that he is short of words and sad about the news of the tragic loss.

According to him, “As the chairman of Freedom Radio chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, he was a role model, mentoring several contemporaries and fresh journalists.”

The Speaker condoled his immediate family, the NUJ Kaduna State Council and Freedom Radio over the incident and prayed Almighty Allah to grants him Aljannah Firdaus.

Already, condolences are pouring in, with the NUJ President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, accompanied by the VP Zone A, Yusuf Idris, former National Officer and veteran, Adamu Marshal as well as other National and State Council members among early visitors, who paid visits.