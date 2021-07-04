Suicide Squad 2 Funko Pop Collection Available For Pre-Order Now – Screen Rant

Funko has unveiled their new line of Pop figurines for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. With Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn, the film is a sequel and soft-reboot of David Ayer’s often-maligned Suicide Squad from 2016. Also returning from the original film is Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. They will be joined by a sizable ensemble cast that includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, and Sylvester Stallone to name but a few.

The tenth entry into the DC Extended Universe, sees the new and returning members of Task Force X being assembled by Waller to launch a secret mission on the fictional island of Corto Maltese to shut down ‘Project Starfish.’ Little else is known about the plot, but the trailers released so far depict the team going up against the giant alien Starro, one DC Comics’ deadliest villains. The film is one of the more highly anticipated summer blockbusters and the marketing push for The Suicide Squad is in full swing.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Funko recently announced that the Suicide Squad figurines are available for pre-order now. The tweet also revealed which characters will be available for collectors to get excited about. Three feature Harley Quinn in various costumes that she will sport throughout the movie. Another two feature Bloodsport, one with his helmet and one without. The other five include Kinnaman’s Flag, Cena’s Peacemaker, Melchior’s Ratcatcher II, Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man, and King Shark -voiced by Stallone. Check out the announcement and each of the Funko Pops below:

While the figurines are available for pre-order immediately, their release will be staggered throughout August after The Suicide Squad hits theatres at the start of the month. New products will be released on August 7th, 12th, and 27th. Moreover, three of the figurines – two of Harley Quinn and one of Bloodsport- will be exclusive to Amazon, Target, and Funko’s own website, so those looking to complete their collection will have to shop around.

With the tagline “they’re dying to save the world,” it’s inevitable not everyone will survive the events of the film and Funko’s announcement of the figurines has already caused many to start speculating whether these seven characters will be the ones to survive. Harley Quinn is one of the most popular characters within both DC Comics and the DCEU, having even received her own spin-off in last year’s Birds of Prey, so it would make sense for her to survive. Likewise, the other characters have all been featured the most heavily in the trailers and other promotional material, so there is a strong likelihood that the fan speculation could be accurate. Alternatively, it may just be that Funko is holding back on revealing the other characters in the line until The Suicide Squad arrives on August 6th.

More: The Suicide Squad: All 17 Characters In The NEW Task Force X Explained

Source: Funko

The Suicide Squad (2021) Release date: Aug 06, 2021

Release date: Aug 06, 2021 The Batman (2022) Release date: Mar 04, 2022

Release date: Mar 04, 2022 DC League of Super-Pets (2022) Release date: May 20, 2022

Release date: May 20, 2022 Black Adam (2022) Release date: Jul 29, 2022

Release date: Jul 29, 2022 The Flash (2022) Release date: Nov 04, 2022

Release date: Nov 04, 2022 Aquaman 2 (2022) Release date: Dec 16, 2022

Release date: Dec 16, 2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)Release date: Jun 02, 2023





Email



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Everything The Novel Reveals About Cliff

About The Author