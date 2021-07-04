Sugar daddies have enabled most ladies to live a better life — Actress, Peju Johnson

Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson has stated the reason why so many single ladies are avoiding getting married these days.

Johnson is of the opinion that glucose guardians have so much enabled majority of these ladies to living a lavish life that it has made it hard for them to settle for anything less.

Speaking in a chat with bioreports, she said,

“Let me say, sugar daddies have helped a lot of ladies to live a better life, changing their lives for better and at the same time, spoiling many of them. They change the orientation of many girls about life; helping them to fund their lifestyles and this, has made it difficult for many of them to want to settle for normal guys/ men. They have made many young girls look down on their boyfriends because he’s unable to do what the sugar daddy does. Nowadays, young girls can do anything for money, to belong or impress their mates. They are so desperate and just want to live the kind of lifestyles they see on Instagram.”

In other news, in an exclusive interview with NTA newsmen, Chidinma Ojukwu opened up on how she tied Usifo Ataga’s hands while he was high on drugs and asleep, because she wanted to steal from him, before stabbing him to death.

Her confession gives credence to the family’s claim that Usifo’s corpse showed signs of torture, tied hands and a broken neck even before he was stabbed.

Watch the video here