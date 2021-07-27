Sugababes share Metronomy remix of breakout hit ‘Overload’ – NME

Sugababes have joined forces with Metronomy for a remix of their breakout hit ‘Overload’ – the latest offering in a series of remixes taken from the forthcoming 20th Anniversary edition of their debut album ‘One Touch’.

The Joe Mount-led band have delivered a garage-inspired twist on the track, which follows previous re-workings of album tracks by Blood Orange and MNEK.

Singer Siobhan Donaghy said: “We’re so grateful Metronomy agreed to make a remix for us as part of our 20th anniversary. Performing their Love Letters track with them all at the NME Awards in 2014 was a special moment.

“It was like it was written for us, a real 60’s girlband moment, unlike anything we’d performed before so it was important for us to have them on this journey and to see them revisit ‘Overload’ makes it extra special!”

Metronomy’s Joe Mount added: “Overload is such a brilliant pop song. I was captivated by it when it was released and remember rushing out to buy the single.

“I owe a lot to the Sugababes in terms of how my view of pop music changed from Overload onwards, I know that thousands of producers and artists alike had a similar experience. It would be impossible to top the original, but It’s nice to give it a try with Tatyana; herself a disciple of the Sugababes and ground-breaking pop producer in her own right.”

The remastered album will feature rarities and brand new remixes and will be available on limited edition tri-colour vinyl, coloured vinyl, 2xCD and digital.