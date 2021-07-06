‘Succession’ Season 3 Trailer: Roy Children Test The Limits Of Loyalty – Deadline – Deadline

Family ties are put to the test in the teaser for Season 3 of HBO’s Succession.

Picking up from Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) explosive confession at the end of the previous season, HBO’s newly-dropped teaser sees the Roy children preparing for war against their father, Logan (Brian Cox), and each other.

“He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” Kendall tells his siblings. “He’d do the same to all of us.”

The teaser provides glimpses of an Italy setting, Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) continued mission for power and control over the family buisness, Cousin Greg’s (Nicholas Braun) alliance with Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and more.

Beyond the highly-anticipated drama of Season 3, the latest installment of Succession will feature notable additions to the cast. Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård are set to join series’ unfolding drama when it returns in the fall.

Succession also features Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Petr Friedman, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron and Arian Moayed.

“Do you want to be on the side of good? Or evil?,” Kendall asks.

Succession comes from creator/showrunner/executive producer Jesse Armstrong. Additional executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

Watch the teaser above.