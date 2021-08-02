Succession drama grips Scholastic: CEO’s sudden death, an office romance and a surprise will – MarketWatch

The longtime head of Scholastic Corp.

M. Richard Robinson Jr., died suddenly in June on a walk in Martha’s Vineyard. He left behind a surprising succession plan.

He didn’t give control of the $1.2 billion publisher to either of his two sons, or his siblings, or his ex-wife, with whom he had rekindled a friendship during the pandemic. Instead, control went to Iole Lucchese, Scholastic’s chief strategy officer. She also inherited all his personal possessions.