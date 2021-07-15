“Stupidity don spoil your life” – Actress, Victoria Kolawole slams troll who bodyshamed her

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Victoria Kolawole has lambasted a troll who shamed her over her physical appearance.

The actress had taken to social media to share beautiful photos of herself when the troll left an unflattering comment about her look.

The troll complimented the actress but stated that her “big eyes” is a huge impediment to her beauty.

“U are beautiful but big eyes spoil ur beauty,” the follower wrote.

Victoria didn’t take the comment lightly as she lashed out at the troll with cursive words.

She replied, “You’re stupid and your stupidity don spoil your life.”

See the exchange below,

