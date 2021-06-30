stunning-video-of-taribo-west-making-amokachi,-kanu-nwankwo-laugh-inside-plane-emerges

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West was one of the best center backs during his active playing time

Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi were spotted inside the plane having nice time while traveling

Daniel Amokachi jokingly explained that Taribo West needs a deliverance considering the drama he acted

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Super Eagles forward and coach Daniel Amokachi has posted awesome video of himself and other Nigerian football legends chilling inside the plane while traveling to Ghana.

Daniel Amokachi who was one of the best forwards then in the Premier League was amazed with how Taribo West turned himself to a comedian inside the plane.

While sitting with former Arsenal star Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West was jokingly revealing the destination the plane was going to and his words made his former teammates laughed.

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West who is now a Pastor.

(Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

According to the video posted by Daniel Amokachi on Instagram, the 48-year-old jokingly stated that Taribo West also needs deliverance.

Nwankwo Kanu was also entertained with the drama Taribo West acted inside the plane in what was an adorable video.

Earlier, . had reported Peter Okoye was among the celebrities that featured in a charity match organized by the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) in Bauch recently.

The match had ex-Super Eagles stars including Daniel Amokachi, Taribo West Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Emenike and Kanu Nwankwo.

Other former international African footballers like legendary Democratic Republic of Congo star Treso Lualua and ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah.

Mr. P could not help but reveal the scoreline of the game on his Instagram handle as he was on the side that won by 2-0.

The one-half of the defunct PSquare member was a substitute as he was brought into the game with his green jersey and blue Nike boots.

The non-governmental organization also organized a clinic for young lads in Bauchi hoping to become superstars in the future.

Also, . had reported how Nigerian legends Kanu Nwankwo, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Emenike and Jay Jay Okocha were spotted together sharing amazing moments in the bus.

The superstars were headed for the second edition of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme billed for Bauchi.

Nigerian outlet Thisday are reporting that the project coordinator Emmanuel Babayaro stated the aspiring footballers who are selected would be camped.

He disclosed that the players would be mentored by the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Eguavoen and others including El Hadji Diouf of Senegal and Stephen Appiah of Ghana.

Source: .