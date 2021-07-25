stunning-upset-in-women’s-cycling-as-unfancied-austrian-maths-expert-takes-dramatic-gold

Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer celebrates winning the women’s road race on July 25. (Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Austrian cyclist Anna Kiesenhofer put in the ride of a lifetime to stun a field of big names and take the gold medal in the women’s road race.

The 30-year-old broke away from the other two riders in the leading group more than 40 kilometers from the end, seemingly far too early to hold onto the lead she had established, but Kiesenhofer held firm to win Austria’s first cycling gold medal since 1896!

It’s not only on the road where Kiesenhofer excels, having also studied for a master’s degree in mathematics at the University of Cambridge, England and a PhD in applied mathematics at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain.

Remarkably, Kiesenhofer, who only took up the sport in 2014, doesn’t currently have a professional contract — that seems likely to change very soon.

According to the Olympics website, Kiesenhofer said her ambition was “to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

It’s fair to say she’s done a bit more than that.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, who was one of the heavy favorites to win, took silver and Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini took bronze for the second Olympics in a row.