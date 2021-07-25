stunning-upset-in-women’s-cycling-as-unfancied-austrian-maths-expert-takes-dramatic-gold

Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer produces stunning upset in women’s road race to win gold
From CNN’s Matias Grez
Austrian cyclist Anna Kiesenhofer put in the ride of a lifetime to stun a field of big names and take the gold medal in the women’s road race.
The 30-year-old broke away from the other two riders in the leading group more than 40 kilometers from the end, seemingly far too early to hold onto the lead she had established, but Kiesenhofer held firm to win Austria’s first cycling gold medal since 1896!
It’s not only on the road where Kiesenhofer excels, having also studied for a master’s degree in mathematics at the University of Cambridge, England and a PhD in applied mathematics at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain.
Remarkably, Kiesenhofer, who only took up the sport in 2014, doesn’t currently have a professional contract — that seems likely to change very soon.
According to the Olympics website, Kiesenhofer said her ambition was “to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”
It’s fair to say she’s done a bit more than that.
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, who was one of the heavy favorites to win, took silver and Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini took bronze for the second Olympics in a row.
Trick lists for the men’s skateboard street medallists
From CNN’s John Sinnott
Earlier on Sunday, Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding after the men’s street final, with Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler claiming silver and American Jagger Eaton taking bronze.
Below is list of tricks that the trio performed in the final.
And hat tip to the final’s skateboard commentators: half cab crooked grind, nollie 5-0 grind, nollie 180 feeble grind, tailslide to fakie, switch tailslide, kickflip backside tailslide, cab lipslide is quite a tongue twister.
Yuto Horigome
TRICK
1) nollie Cabellerial boardslide
2) nollie Cabellerial frontside lipslide
3) nollie 270 noseslide
4) nollie 180 switch backside 5-0 grind revert
Kelvin Hoefler
RUN 1 & 2 – half cab crooked grind, nollie 5-0 grind, nollie 180 feeble grind, tailslide to fakie, switch tailslide, kickflip backside tailslide, cab lipslide
TRICK
1) half cab crooked grind revert
2) Cabellerial backside noseblunt
Jagger Eaton
RUN 1& 2 – backside lipslide, backside tailslide, kickflip, halfcab blunt to regular, switch frontside crooked grind, switch backside lipslide
TRICK
1) switch backside 180 to 5-0
2) backside flip fakie nosegrind
Where things stand on Day 2 of Tokyo 2020
From CNN’s Scott Reeves
Day two of the Tokyo Olympics and the action and headlines are coming thick and fast.
A total of 18 gold medals will be won on Sunday — you can see the full schedule here.
Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome has been crowned the first Olympic skateboarding gold medallist — and it felt sad that no Japanese fans were there to witness it.
There has also been drama in the pool. Chase Kalisz wins the first US swimming gold in the men’s 400m medley, while Tunisia’s Kalisz Hafnaoui pulls off a major upset by winning the 400m freestyle.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Yui Ohashi won gold in the women’s 400m individual medley and Australia smashed the world record in women’s freestyle relay.
There has been a fascinating story emerging in taekwondo, where Iranian refugee Kimia Alizadeh is through to the quarter-finals in the women’s -57kg category after defeating Team GB’s two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones.
Some big names are crashing out of the tennis, including Andy Murray, who was forced to withdrew from the men’s singles with a thigh strain, but is set to remain in the doubles, while world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the women’s singles.
Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, starts her Olympic campaign Sunday in gymnastics qualifying.
Just before Tokyo 2020 got underway, the five-time Olympic artistic gymnastics medallist, became the first Olympic athlete to have a personalised Twitter icon — the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone generates a goat in a leotard performing a split leap with a gold medal around its neck shows up.
Away from the action, 10 new games-related cases of Covid-19 have been reported, including an unnamed US athlete.
The Dutch rowing team appears to have an outbreak after a coach tested positive following a rower on Friday.
Meanwhile US golf star Bryson DeChambeau tested positive before leaving the United States and is out.
The IOC has said masks on the Olympic podium are a “must-have.”
And keep an eye on the weather at the Olympics.
The sweltering conditions continue to impact events, with tennis players given extra recovery time between games and sets due to the extreme heat.
Tropical Storm Nepartak is also approaching Tokyo, meaning rowing events have already been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday and Thursday.
Nyjah Huston “stoked” to make skateboard final but a “little bummed” at performance
From CNN’s John Sinnott
Skateboarder Nyjah Huston had been the pre-event favorite to win the men’s street final, but as the American reflected on seventh place he said he’s “never felt so much pressure.”
“Coming into it I was really excited, also really nervous,” said Huston. “All the people back home and all the homies, I’m sorry, I know I definitely let some people down and I have no problem admitting that.
“Man, it’s hard sometimes, you lose your momentum after getting a couple (of) falls out there. I was trying to stay positive, trying to tell myself I still had a chance of coming back.”
Huston added that he was looking forward to getting back “real skateboarding life” and not feeling so much pressure all the time.
“I’m human,” said the 26-year-old American. “We’re skateboarders. You don’t go out there and win every single time. What we’re doing out there is way too technical for that.
“I’ve been out here skating these contests for a long time now and I’ve learned how to not be so hard on myself for not skating my best and not winning.”
IOC says masks on the Olympic podium are a “must-have”
International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said masks on the Olympic podium are “not a nice to have, it’s a must have,” according to Reuters.
In an interview off-camera responding to a reporter asking whether mask rules had been relaxed, Adams said, “There is no relaxation, and we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules, whatever stakeholder you are, us, the IOC, media, athletes, everyone. It’s not a nice to have, it’s a must have.”
Adams urged everyone to follow the rules of the playbook, adding, “It is really in our own interest and the interest of everyone and in the interest of a safe and secure Games that we do obey these rules.”
The Tokyo 2020 Playbook says masks should be worn at all times except when eating, drinking, training, competing, or sleeping.
Japan’s Horigome takes gold in Olympics’ first skateboarding event
From CNN’s Jacob Lev
Yuto Horigome of Japan has won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding after the men’s street final on Sunday.
Horigome finished with a score of 37.18.
Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler won silver with a score of 36.15, and American Jagger Eaton won bronze with a score of 35.35. Pre-event favorite Nyjah Huston of the United States failed to medal in the event, finishing in seventh with a score of 26.10.
Horigome’s win is Japan’s third gold medal so far during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, bringing the host country’s total medal count to four.
Iranian defector from Olympic Refugee Team defeats two-time champion Jade Jones in taekwondo
From CNN’s Jacob Lev
Kimia Alizadeh, an Iranian taekwondo athlete competing for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team has defeated two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones in the round-of-16.
Alizadeh became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal competing for Iran after claiming bronze in taekwondo at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
In 2020, she announced that she permanently left her birth country for Europe amid searing criticism of the regime in Tehran.
Alizadeh will face Lijun Zhou in the quarterfinals.
“I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who they have been playing with for years,” the athlete wrote in an Instagram post in 2020 explaining why she was defecting.
Alizadeh was granted refugee status in Germany and now lives in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg, according to Reuters.
According to the IOC website, 29 athletes will compete for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in the Games.
Read more about her here.
US golf star out of Olympic Games after testing positive for Covid-19
From CNN’s Dan Moriarty
US golfer Bryson DeChambeau will not compete in the Olympic Games after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to departing for Tokyo, according to USA Golf.
“Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19, as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for the Olympics 2020 in Japan. He will be unable to compete for Team USA,” USA Golf said in a press release.
Two-time Olympian Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau. His first round of competition is set for Thursday, July 29.
“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” said DeChambeau.
“Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”
DeChambeau has won eight times on the PGA Tour including one major championship, the 2020 US Open.
Australia breaks world record in women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay
From CNN’s Kevin Dotson
Australia has won the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay gold in world-record fashion at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Australia’s winning time of 3:29.69 beat the previous world record of 3:30.05, which was also set by Australia in 2018.
This was Australia’s first gold medal of these Olympics and their third total medal.
Canada won silver with a time of 3:32.78, giving Canada its first medal in Tokyo. The United States took bronze with a time of 3:32.81, giving the US its sixth total medal of the Games.