Stunning Ratchet And Clank-Inspired Scene Made by Dreams Player – GameRant

Ever since the launch of Dreams, players have been pushing the creation tool to its limits, creating wild and unique games as well as paying tribute to their favorites. One Dreams player recovering from the COVID-19 vaccine side effects decided to pay homage to Ratchet and Clank, and the results are impressive.

Dreams is a PlayStation-exclusive multimedia creation tool that allows players to rapidly create games, animations, and interactive artwork. The tool is one of the easiest ways for players to become creators, and allows creations to be shared with an in-game community, resulting in players making homages to their favorite games, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Twitter user and Dreams player BadRobo82 posted a video of their Dreams creation “Ratchet and Clank: Dreamsaround,” and earned over 4700 likes in the span of seven hours, later posting a higher-quality version to YouTube where the positive reception continued. The creation features a staggering amount of visual detail in its world, complete with the flying vehicles iconic of the Ratchet and Clank series. The creation uses a Ratchet model created by another user, who is credited in the original Twitter post as cdeel96. At the moment, the creation only features one weapon for Ratchet to use, but future updates are entirely possible if BadRobo82 decides to keep working on the project.

Another post in the thread goes into more technical detail about the creation of the world, with 70 percent of the vegetation in the world moving in some form and the world itself taking up 29 of the tool’s graphics “thermometer,” a measure of how many objects can be in a scene at one time. The creation is confirmed to work on the PlayStation 5, but brings even the next-gen system to its knees with occasional framerate drops, and appears to be untested on PS4. The world is an impressive example of the kind of high-quality experiences that are achievable in Dreams, so impressive in fact that a developer from Insomniac is working on a full game with the tool.

Dreams is giving players the opportunity to create impressive art pieces, and the ability to bring other players’ creations in as BadRobo82 did with cdeel96’s Ratchet model, resulting in an art-first community with a specific focus on freedom. The tool provides a highly versatile array of tools, and creators like BadRobo82 have become so effective at using them that some replies to the original Twitter post indicate the users mistook the creation for the actual Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Dreams is one of many tools that turn players into creators, and its effectiveness is undeniable. The Dreams community has already created impressive experiences and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Dreams is available now on PS4. / Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PS5.

