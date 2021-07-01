Stunned Pokémon Fans Bask In Official ‘Bidoof Day’ Rickroll – Kotaku

Gif: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

What good is a whole day celebrating a single Pokémon without a special theme song? The Pokémon Company must have had the same idea, because it kicked off today’s promised Bidoof Day celebration with a video featuring the only track worthy of the Pokémon’s meme status: a Rickroll parody.



The video, billed as a “Bidoof Day announcement,” quickly devolves into an obvious homage to Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up,” with lyrics playing up Bidoof’s largely underwhelming traits and legacy as an in-game HM dump. Also, he loves you? I don’t know, there’s a lot going on here and I’m still waking up.

Here’s a full rundown of the lyrics if you can’t listen to the jam yourself:



[Verse 1]

This Pokémon can’t do much

You know the rules, and so do I

It’s barely capable of standing up

But it’s our buddy, and here’s some reasons why [Pre-Chorus]

Can’t you see its heart is full of feelings?

Gotta make you understand [Chorus]

Always been a friend: Bidoof

On it, you depend: Bidoof

Bidoof gonna stand its ground and stay true

Never gonna doubt Bidoof

Now I’m gonna shout, “Bidoof!”

Everybody loves Bidoof, and it loves you [Post-Chorus]

Everybody loves, everybody loves

Loves Bidoof!

Everybody loves, everybody loves

Loves Bidoof! [Verse 2]

It’s got so many useful moves

Much more than plain old Cut

Don’t be shy to use them

Inside that we all know that it’s earned a song

We know its name and we’re gonna sing it

Understand? [Chorus]

It’s never gonna stop: Bidoof

Sharing what it’s got: Bidoof

Bidoof’s gonna show you how and support you [Post-Chorus]

Everybody loves, everybody loves

Loves Bidoof!

Everybody loves, everybody loves

Loves Bidoof!

Listen, I’m just some old fogey. My knowledge of Pokémon memes basically starts and ends with Mudkip, a joke that’s pretty much as old as the one this song is based on. Going by the comments on the video, however, fans are having a lot of emotions about the Bidoof track, ranging from outright surprise to overjoyed celebration.

“I can’t believe this is the world that we live in right now,” one wrote shortly after the video went live.

I’m right there with you, buddy.