Stuffed turkey crown

Ready in 2 hours 30 minutes

1.5kg boned turkey crown*



25g butter



2 x 90g packs Parma ham



150ml white wine



For the stuffing:



25g butter



200g shallots, roughly chopped



150g mushrooms, roughly chopped



1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves



75g dried cranberries



50g pine nuts, toasted



75g fresh white breadcrumbs



1 egg, beaten



75g cooked chestnuts, roughly chopped



1 small leek trimmed and cut into long strips



1 tbsp olive oil



450g good quality sausage meat

*You can buy ready-boned crown joints from the supermarket, but if you want to bone the turkey yourself, go for a crown weighing 1.7kg

1 To prepare the stuffing, heat the butter in a large non-stick frying pan, add the shallots and gently cook for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and thyme leaves and cook for another 5 minutes until the liquid has cooked off and the mushrooms are lightly coloured. Allow to cool a little, then add the cranberries, pine nuts and breadcrumbs and season well with black pepper. Divide this mixture into two, placing each half in a separate bowl.

2 For the vegetarian stuffing, add the egg and chestnuts to one of the bowls and combine well. Quickly blanch the leek and refresh under cold water. Lay on kitchen roll to dry. Divide the stuffing into eight balls and wrap a length of leek around each one. Place in a patty tin, drizzle with a little oil and chill until needed.

3 To prepare the stuffing for the turkey, add the sausage meat to the other bowl and combine well – it’s best to use your hands for this. To stuff the crown, lay the Parma ham on a chopping board that’s been lined with baking parchment so that it’s overlapping – you need to create a rectangle of Parma ham measuring about 20cm x 20cm.

4 Pile the stuffing on top of the Parma ham and set the turkey on top, skin side up. Turn over and shape the joint into a nice long roast with your hands. Secure and hold the joint in place with string. At this point weigh the stuffed roast to calculate cooking time. Push some herbs under the string and place on a trivet in a roasting tin.

5 To cook the turkey, preheat the oven to 180°C/160 ̊C fan/gas 5. Pour the wine in the tin, rub the butter over the turkey and season well. Cover with a double layer of foil and roast for 20 minutes per kilo plus 1 hour. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes to allow the turkey to crisp up and colour. Remove from the tin, place on a warmed platter, cover and allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving.

