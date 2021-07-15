Home Technology Study highlights most popular emoji for 2021, why users value them, and more for World Emoji Day – 9to5Mac
Ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday, July 17, Adobe has released its annual in-depth study on the latest emoji trends. Based on responses from users around the world, the report gives a look at the most popular emoji, how users see them as valuable, the top three best and worst emoji when dating, the most motivating emoji at work, and much more.

For its 2021 Emoji Report, Adobe had 7,000 people complete its survey from the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Adobe’s Paul Hunt shared in the opening:

I was surprised and delighted by the discoveries made in the survey, most notably how enthusiastic respondents were for emoji as a means to express themselves. It also answered a key question regarding the major role emoji now plays in digital communication with the strong majority stating that emoji compels them to feel more empathy towards others, an encouraging data point.

Along with many respondents saying emoji help with empathy, respect, inclusivity, and expressing emotions, the study revealed the top five favorite emoji:

Top emoji 2021 Adobe trend report

When it came to the workplace, the survey found these were the most motivating emoji:

For flirting/dating, these were voted the three best and worst:

Check out all of the results of the study in the full Adobe report here.

