Study Britain’s use of overhead lines to power long-haul trucks – Texasnewstoday.com

This photo shows a Scania freight e-truck, powered by a fictitious power line on the German A5 Autobahn from 2019.
Alex Kraus | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The UK Department of Transportation has commissioned a consortium to investigate the feasibility of using overhead lines to power long-haul trucks.
The company, headed by Construction and Engineering Group Costain, includes companies such as Scania and Siemens Mobility, the latest examples of industry and government efforts to develop solutions focused on transport decarbonization. Represents.
In a statement released earlier this week, Costain explained how the consortium proposed an “electric road system.”
According to Siemens Mobility, eHighway “works the truck completely electrically while charging the battery without fuel.”
Funding is provided through Innovate UK, a UK innovation agency. Costain hopes that the survey, scheduled for the past nine months, will serve as “a precursor to plans to operate major UK roads on overhead power lines by the 2030s.” Said that.
The team breaks things down and focuses on the electrification of the road between the South Yorkshire town of Doncaster and its airport and the port of Immingham on the east coast of England.
The UK-based project explores the possibility of using overhead lines to power road-based transportation, but the technology has already been deployed elsewhere in the world. Siemens Mobility says eHighway testing is underway in Germany on three public roads.
“Another important step in understanding how the industry can work together to address one of the country’s largest producers of carbon emissions,” said Sukashaw, managing director of transportation at Costain. explained.
News about the eHighway initiative arrives at the end of the month when the UK Government says it wants to create a net zero transport sector by 2050.
The above goals represent the main tasks. According to the government, 27% of UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 came from transportation. More specifically, 18% of road transport emissions come from heavy-duty vehicles.
As a sign of how the times are changing, many large companies are now trying to develop solutions to the challenges posed by the electrification of heavy vehicles.
For example, three major transportation companies will help develop a European charging network for “battery-powered electric heavy-duty trucks and coaches.”
In a joint announcement in early July, Volvo, Daimler Trucks and Trayton Group said they had signed a non-binding agreement relating to the installation and operation of the network.
The goal is to establish a joint venture in which all three companies own equal parts, and the business is expected to start in 2022.
As the number of EVs on the road grows, large charging networks need to be deployed in all types of vehicles to meet growing demand and dispel protracted concerns about “range insecurity.” The idea is that EVs can’t make long journeys. Without losing power or getting stuck.
The electrification of long-distance heavy trucks and coaches presents a unique set of unique challenges. As the International Energy Agency’s 2021 Global EV Outlook points out, “long-distance trucks require advanced technology for high-power charging and large batteries.”
