Study Britain’s use of overhead lines to power long-haul trucks – Texasnewstoday.com

This photo shows a Scania freight e-truck, powered by a fictitious power line on the German A5 Autobahn from 2019.

The UK Department of Transportation has commissioned a consortium to investigate the feasibility of using overhead lines to power long-haul trucks.

The company, headed by Construction and Engineering Group Costain, includes companies such as Scania and Siemens Mobility, the latest examples of industry and government efforts to develop solutions focused on transport decarbonization. Represents.

In a statement released earlier this week, Costain explained how the consortium proposed an “electric road system.”

According to Siemens Mobility, eHighway “works the truck completely electrically while charging the battery without fuel.”

Funding is provided through Innovate UK, a UK innovation agency. Costain hopes that the survey, scheduled for the past nine months, will serve as “a precursor to plans to operate major UK roads on overhead power lines by the 2030s.” Said that.

The team breaks things down and focuses on the electrification of the road between the South Yorkshire town of Doncaster and its airport and the port of Immingham on the east coast of England.

The UK-based project explores the possibility of using overhead lines to power road-based transportation, but the technology has already been deployed elsewhere in the world. Siemens Mobility says eHighway testing is underway in Germany on three public roads.