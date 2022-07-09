students-fined-for-reciting-chalisa,-mp-govt-intervenes

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has overruled a fine imposed by a private institute on some students for holding a

Hanuman Chalisa

recital in a hostel room “without permission”.

Home minister

Narottam Mishra

said, “Where will Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa if not in

Hindustan

?” The government has asked the

Sehore

collector to inquire into the incident at the

Vellore Institute of Technology

. The institute is in Ashta in Sehore district, around 70km from Bhopal.

According to sources, around 20

BTech

students held a Hanuman Chalisa recital in a hostel room in the evening a couple of days ago. Several other students complained about this to the management, saying the noise affected their studies during exams.

On the basis of their complaint, a notice was issued to seven students who were the first to be identified, and they were allegedly fined Rs 5,000 each for not taking permission for the “group event”.

News of this reached the MP government. On Friday, home minister Narottam Mishra said that no student will be fined. “Sehore collector Chandra Mohan Thakur has been instructed to investigate the matter. No fine will be imposed on any student. We have given them (the institute) a message that they should not impose any fine for reading Hanuman Chalisa. Children can be counselled,” said Mishra.

“The matter is not what’s being projected. Because of the noise from the Hanuman Chalisa recital, there were phone calls from other students and their parents. Following that, action was initiated,” Mishra added.

Collector Chandra Mohan Thakur told TOI that he is investigating the matter.

VIT

issued a statement on Friday evening that a few students had gathered in a room of the hostel and “started shouting”. “Exams were on and these students gathered in the hostel room without permission. Their high-pitch noise was troubling students in other rooms. On the basis of their complaint, the disciplinary committee questioned the students and found that they did it without permission. Students were advised not to repeat it, and maintain peace in the hostel,” stated VIT. There is no mention of the Hanuman Chalisa recital or the fine.

