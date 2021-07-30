student-allegedly-places-‘sacrifice’-in-front-of-staff’s-office-in-michael-okpara-university,-abia-state-(photos)

A quite aggrieved student allegedly placed a ‘sacrifice’ in front of the office of a staff of Michael Okpara University, Abia State.

The student not only placed the sacrifice but also left a note on the door of the office — in the note, they threaten to send some staff of the Biochemistry department of the institution to their early grave.

The student also disclosed that there is no seriousness in resolving the issues 400 level students of the department have. Names of staff of the department who are in danger of the threats were also listed.

The note reads,

Resolve our result issue or you people face what comes out of it. Almost all 400L student of biochemistry has result issue and their is no seriousness about it. This department cannot frustrate us rather we send some to early grave. You are just toiling with our time and future



Staffs In Danger



1) HOD Biochemistry (not always around to look into issues in the department



2) Mrs Obioma (course Adviser)



3) Mr Uroko (course Adviser)



4) Mrs Doris



5) Dr (Mrs) Ohale (Exam Malpractise Form Cordinator be warned

Here’s another photo below,