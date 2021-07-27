stubborn-nigerian-man-hangs-on-to-bonnet-of-moving-car-because-lady-refused-giving-him-cash,-video-goes-viral

A Nigerian man was captured in a video hanging on to the bonnet of a car in motion as a result of his demand not being met

It was said that the man took the unexpected action after the female driver refused tipping him off for parking car in his ”territory”

While the car sped the man continued to haul words at the stunned lady while also looking behind him probably for on-coming vehicles

A man showcased that perhaps money had more value than his life following his reaction to a face-off he had with a lady.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the man held on to the bonnet of a moving car.

The stubborn man didn’t seem to care for his life

It was said that the lady had declined tipping him off for parking her car in his ”territory.”

Perhaps to forceful get the money, the unidentified man hung on to the car’s bonnet.

The situation lasted while the lady drove from Ikoyi to Victoria Island in Lagos.

While the scary trip lasted, the man would steal glances behind him as if trying to watch for on-coming vehicles.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@hendrixmrbase wrote:

“I love this woman. She dey narrate the matter for us as e Dey go.Na so gist supposed be.”

@brodashaggi said:

“A scene in black panther they didn’t show us maybe the guy even need ride reach mainland, Abeg just drop am for yaba side make him leg am reach house. See his head like hot plate.”

@cakes_nd_pops advised:

“Pls drive him far, and later pay him so he will use the money as tfare as he no wan get sense.”

@unlimitedla remarked:

“Dey carry am come mainland. Panti to be precise. Just come down for adekunle bridge off 3rd mainland.”

@kachi4u stated:

“What if he slips and you accidentally run over him; You will have committed murder whether rightly or wrongly. And you will very likely be cooling off the rest of your life in Jail!

“Let us always apply wisdom irrespective of the provocation.”

Source: .