strike:-nlc-asuu,-commence-solidarity-protest-in-lagos

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has Commenced its solidarity protest with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Lagos.

it was gathered that the protest began today, with labour members, other unions, civil society groups gather at under bridge axis in Ikeja.

Security operatives, including Police and others are at the venue to prevent breach or attack on the protesters by thugs.

Bioreports recalls that ASUU had shut all public universities and commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, after the FG failed to meet some of its demands

Details shortly….