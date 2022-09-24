Strictly’s Jayde Adams’ life off screen including heartbreaking reason for joining show

She may be comfortable cracking jokes in front of thousands of people, but comedian Jayde Adams is set to embark on a whole new challenge as she takes to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor.

Jayde, who was the fifth contestant to join the star-studded line-up, will accompany the likes of actress Kym Marsh and presenter Kaye Adams as she puts her dancing moves to the test.

After it was announced that she would be joining the show, the 37 year old said: “I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

Jayde Adams is set to show off her dance moves on Strictly Come Dancing

(Image: Bioreports)

“I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly)

“I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!”

Away from the world of sequins and spray tan on Strictly, Jayde, who previously joked that Meghan Markle was copying her, is most at home when doing stand-up.

The star kick started her career in comedy back in 2011 and was later awarded the Funny Women award in 2014 and nominated for the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2016.

Jayde is a comedian and an actress

(Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Jayde has also starred in shows including Good Omens and Alma’s Not Normal and will feature in the upcoming Take That film, Greatest Days.

And while Jayde’s career may mean that she spends large periods of time either travelling across the country or in London for work, the comedian resides in Bedminster, Bristol where she grew up.

In fact, after buying a house in the South West, the Strictly Come Dancing contestant has created an Instagram account to document her journey renovating a Victorian terrace property.

The star lives in Bristol where she is renovating a house

(Image: Instagram / thepoolehousebristol)

The account currently has over 10,000 followers, though Jayde will have a lot of work to do when she’s not dancing as a lot of the rooms currently remain stripped back and bare.

In one post, Jayde explained that the house was a family project. She wrote: “My patient father is project managing all of this for me (basically acting as a translator between me and the builder.)

“Conveniently, he was a buildings engineer (my entire family is helping with this house) and he’s asking me questions like ‘what radiators do you want?’ And I’m like ‘Well what would a bedroom that is meant to feel like a cloud have?’”

It’s clear that family is at the heart of everything the TV star does, with Jayde’s Strictly appearance also having a very personal reason behind it.

Jayde has an emotional reason for joining this year’s Strictly line-up

(Image: PA)

As a young girl, Jayde took part in freestyle disco dancing competitions with her older sister Jenna.

However, Jenna was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005 and tragically passed away six years later at the age of 28. Since then, Jayde has never returned to the dance floor.

“I think the most bittersweet thing about it is that she’s not going to see it,” she told the Bioreports.

“It’s quite intense, I’ll be honest. It’s a big thing for me and my family that I’m doing it, and I’m going to try my hardest not to cry every week because I know how annoying that is, because I’ve watched the show for years.”

-:

Strictly’s Matt Goss says his dog is being pampered with ‘mani and pedi’ before reunion

Helen Skelton says Strictly is a good chance for her family to ‘see her smiling’ amid split

Strictly’s Anton Du Beke admits he gets ‘dance envy’ after new judging role

James Bye says his kids think he’s a ‘rubbish’ dancer ahead of Strictly: ‘They don’t really care!’

For all your updates on Strictly Come Dancing, sign up to our daily OK! newsletter

–