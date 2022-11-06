Strictly’s Hamza Yassin’s love life after he hinted at mysterious relationship

Photographer Hamza Yassin, 32, and professional dancer Jowita Przystał, 28, are two of the contenstant’s in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Their success on the show are making many fans interested in trying to figure out details from the mysterious cameraman’s private life, away from his success on the telly.

The Scottish cameraman is best known for his CBeebies persona Ranger Hamza on the show Let’s Go For a Walk. Hamza has made his fair share of appearances on other Bioreports favourites like Countryfile and Animal Park and has presented some Channel 4 shows too.

The Sudanese-born star has been on the public radar for a good few years, but very little is known about his personal life. Hamza has never spoken about his family life, leaving many fans guessing over whether he is single or married.

Hamza Yassin is taking to the dance floor on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

(Image: PA)

However, the Strictly contestant may have hinted at having a wife in a cryptic post in 2017. Hamza posted a photo of himself and a mystery woman out in the Scottish wilderness, holding her in a deadlift above his head.

The caption mysteriously read: “Find a wifey and up her up, and all year long you’ll get good luck!

“During the day a wildlife cameraman, by night a strongman!”

Although he did not name his lift partner, the pose will be eerily familiar for Strictly fans, as Hamza and Jowita impressed viewers with the same move when he danced the salsa.

Hamza and Jowita scored a near-perfect 39 for their salsa when Hamza was seen liftin Jowita up over his head

(Image: Bioreports)

It seems to be a favourite life for the “strongman” as in 2018, he took to Instagram to show off his “training” for the Highland Games, striking the same pose and, this time, with a little note: “Thank you Katie for volunteering to be the replacement log. Just remember not to giggle!”

Hamza’s sensational Salsa wowed the crowd and the judges, earning the dancing duo a standing ovation which included Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Hamza and Jowita’s salsa performance scored 39 out of 40

(Image: Bioreports)

They received a near-perfect 39 points, earning 10s from every judge except Craig Revel Horwood.

The notoriously tough judge gave the couple nine points, simply saying in his feedback: “Ah-may-zing.”

