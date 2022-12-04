Strictly fans spot Helen Skelton’s ‘middle finger to ex’ during revenge dance

Eagled-eyed Strictly Come Dancing fans have spotted Helen Skelton’s ‘subtle’ middle finger to her ex-husband during her ‘revenge’ dance.

The semi-finalist looked incredible in a tiny black playsuit and knee-high black boots during Friday’s show.

Helen and dancing partner Gorka Marquez scored top points when they performed a fiery couple’s routine to Mien Herr from Cabaret.

Helen Skelton was left emotional on Friday night as she reflected on her Strictly Come Dancing journey so far

The pair stole the show in more ways than one.

Helen won a standing ovation for the smoky performance which fans dubbed her ‘revenge dance’ following her recent split from ex-husband Richie Myler.

The couple, who were together for eight years, announced their split in April with Helen telling fans that the rugby player had left the family home.

It came just months after Helen gave birth to their third child, baby Elsie. Myler is now expecting a baby with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared her dance to Diana’s little black dress she wore the day Charles admitted to cheating on her in a documentary.

One viewer commented: “Like Diana wore the revenge dress, that was Helen’s revenge dance to her ex-husband, she oozes confidence and I think that dance she could of won the competition.”

Somebody else said: “Helen Skelton’s revenge dance is the most iconic thing I’ve ever seen on Strictly btw.”

Agreeing, a third added: “Helen Skelton does revenge as a dish served red hot and very much with sass.”

But that wasn’t the only thing for fans to go wild for.

Other fans, including Gorka’s fiancé Gemma Atkinson who was watching from home, reckon they spotted the presenter sending a cheeky message to her ex.

During the dance, Helen waved to the camera before lifting her middle finger up to the corner of her lip.

Gemma threw her support behind Helen, posting on Instagram a picture of the routine on Instagram with a caption: “It was the subtle middle finger for me. Yes girl!”

One person wrote: “There’s a cheeky middle finger there. Helen danced for all women who have been screwed over.”

Another said: “Helen Skelton giving her ex the middle finger on Strictly is deffo the telly moment of the year.”

