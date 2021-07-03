‘Stray bullet’ kills young girl as police fire shots during Yoruba nation rally in Lagos – TheCable

A young girl was reported dead at Ojota area of Lagos state after police fired shots to disperse Yoruba nation agitators.

But the police have denied firing live bullets at the protest.

The agitators besieged Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota on Saturday amid tight security.

They arrived at the venue while Hakeem Odumosu, commissioner of police, was addressing journalists.

TheCable had reported how the police shot into the air and fired teargas to disperse the agitators.

The police also unleashed water cannon on the protesters and arrested a number of the agitators.

After the encounter, a young girl identified as Jumoke, was found in a pool of blood.

Residents allege that the lady, who sold yoghurt drinks, was killed by a stray bullet from the police gunshots.

She was said to have died after police fired at a protester who was chased into a neighborhood near Total petrol station opposite the protest venue.

Officers of the state police command have taken the body to an unknown location.

Editor’s note: This report has been edited to reflect the denial of the police.