Stranger Things Trolls Fans Over Season 4 Release Date On S3 Anniversary – Screen Rant

The official Twitter account of the Stranger Things Writers’ Room trolls fans over the season 4 release date. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the hit Netflix drama has taken the world by storm since its original 2016 debut. Responsible for launching the careers of young up-and-coming stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, the supernatural series has garnered much critical acclaim and a legion of devoted fans over its previous three seasons.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show follows a series of supernatural occurrences which are the result of covert experiments being conducted at the Hawkins National Laboratory, ostensibly for the US Department of Energy. When the laboratory’s paranormal research results in tearing a portal through to another dimension, dubbed by the show’s young characters as “the Upside Down”, its dangerous inhabitants and sinister influences begin affecting the Hawkins community in deadly ways. Based heavily on 80s pop culture, the show has even drawn high praise from Stephen King, whose work was considered a major influence by the show’s creators.

Given that July 4th was the second anniversary of season 3’s air date, many fans had hoped they may catch a hint as to when the 4th season would drop. Aware of the web chatter, the Stranger Things Writers’ Room Twitter account decided to fan the flames further, by saying “Istg [I swear to god] if Stranger Writers tweet about S3 Day without giving us S4…….”. They did, however, also assure fans they were working as quickly as possible to get the new season out as soon as possible. Check out the original thread below:

Istg if Stranger Writers tweet about S3 Day without giving us S4……. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 4, 2021

In all honesty, everyone has been working their b*tts off and a half to get it out ASAP. Really truly. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 5, 2021

Having now gone two years without a new season, viewers are very eager to see how last season’s post-credit cliff-hangers play out. Not only did the show’s finale reveal that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven had now lost her powers, but a post-credit scene also hinted at Jim Hopper’s imprisonment in a Russian research facility. The Stranger Things season 4 trailer confirmed Hopper’s survival, but the Duffer Brothers themselves have suggested he is far from safe, saying “he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other”. But expectant fans were forced to wait longer than usual to find out more due to filming delays caused by last year’s pandemic shutdowns.

While there is still no exact word on when fans can expect season 4 to finally hit their screens, Finn Wolfhard has previously stated it may not be until sometime in 2022. According to David Harbour, however, filming “should be done in like August”, so hopefully fans may not need to wait too much longer to learn when it will premiere. One thing is for certain when Stranger Things season 4 does finally get released, it is sure to pull huge viewership numbers for Netflix.

Source: Stranger Things Writers’ Room





