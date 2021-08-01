Stranger Things Season 4 Set Photos Show The Gang Back Together – Screen Rant

New photos from the Stranger Things set have been released in order to appease the show’s rabid fanbase until their demands for a fourth season are met. The Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi-horror binge-watch has brought in enormous viewership with its aesthetically appealing tale of government-produced, child-eating monsters since Netflix released season 2 in 2016. Broadly, season 1 follows a group of middle-school boys, along with their older siblings and parents, who live in a rural town plagued by a mysterious supernatural force during the 1980s.

Following the record success of the first season, Netflix has scrambled to meet fan demand for increasingly strange things as each subsequent season has failed to quench fans’ undying thirst for ’80s nostalgia. Seasons 2 and 3 were released in full in 2017 and 2019, respectively, each expanding the scope of the supernatural threat that was introduced in season 1 while reveling in the aesthetic and culture of its time. Stranger Things Season 4 was announced in September 2019, although the Duffer Brothers had begun planning it before then. Production for the season began in February 2020 but stalled due to COVID, beginning again in September of that year. Filming is still underway in Lithuania and Atlanta, Georgia, with frequent updates from the set staving off a collective fan uprising that grows ever more likely as a premiere date seems further off.

The fan account Stranger Things News recently tweeted new set photos of cast members filming an outdoor scene, which were taken by Christopher Oquendo for SplashNews.com. The scene shows Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), and Sadie Sink (Maxine “Max” Mayfield) getting into a car in a forested area. The actors are all photographed along with masked cameramen filming in Rome, Georgia. Here’s the tweet with photos included:

Stranger Things has been filming at the historic Claremont House, where it may have recently filmed its season finale. There is still no official release date for Stranger Things season 4, but producer Shawn Levy promises antsy fans that “it’s coming.” According to star Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, the upcoming season is shaping up to be “insane.” In another exciting season 4 development, it looks like Nancy’s hair height might pose some serious competition to Steve’s iconic volume. Based on her expression, she appears to be growing more powerful as her tresses expand and Steve’s locks wither, which was actually the definition of feminism in the ’80s.

At the end of Stranger Things season 3, the gang faces off with Hawkins’ latest Big Bad, the Mind Flayer. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) shuts the portal to the Upside Down while sacrificing Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who is believed to be dead by everyone who knows him but is actually cohabitating with the Demogorgon in a Russian prison. Apart from Hopper’s less-than-ideal situation, season 3 ends on a more conclusive note than its predecessors with the portal shut and many of its main characters preparing to ditch Hawkins for good. But with the Demogorgon and the Russians teamed up and Nancy and Steve competing in a battle of the strands, Stranger Things season 4 has plenty of directions to go in besides Upside Down.

