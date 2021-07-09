stormy-daniels’s-lawyer-michael-avenatti-sentenced-to-2-1/2-years-in-prison-for-extortion

Reuters

Cannes rock documentary Velvet Underground seeks to inspire new fans

Filmmaker Todd Haynes said he hoped to reach a new generation of fans with a documentary on rock and roll band The Velvet Underground, which includes scenes shot by Andy Warhol that capture the heady creative energy of New York in the 1960s. “The Velvet Underground”, presented at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, is set to be released on Apple TV+ in October, and Haynes said he was happy to try and reach a new audience this way too. “I hope they take away something of the spirit of this time in New York in the 60s and a spirit of kind of possibility for creative thinking and thinking outside the box,” Haynes told Reuters in an interview.