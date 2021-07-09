stormy-daniels’s-lawyer-michael-avenatti-sentenced-to-2-1/2-years-in-prison-for-extortion

-
The Wrap
Jesse Watters Says Brian Stelter Should Give Michael Avenatti ‘Conjugal Visit’ in Prison
Fox News personality Jesse Watters told homophobic jokes during Thursday’s episode of “The Five,” saying that CNN anchor Brian Stelter and network boss Jeff Zucker should have a conjugal visit with newly incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti. This all started because “The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld asked if the folks at CNN — who were quick to hitch their wagons to Avenatti’s train along with the rest of left-leaning media after Avenatti started representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against
Entertainment Tonight Videos
Stormi Webster Repeatedly Ignores Mom Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper, Travis Scott, in bed watching ‘Boss Baby 2.’ When the makeup mogul tried to get her daughter’s attention, the little one couldn’t be bothered to respond!
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Want to know the most important thing to do when it comes to investing in stocks? You get all that and more when you buy Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR). Don’t let IIP’s somewhat boring name belie the company’s exciting business.
Reuters
Indigenous Canadian lawmaker at center of Trudeau ethics scandal to quit politics
Canada’s lawmaker who served as the first indigenous justice minister until she clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sparked a high-profile ethics scandal said on Thursday that she was not planning on running for re-election. On her website, Jody Wilson-Raybould, 50, said she could effect more “transformative change” outside of federal politics because of partisanship and “the way we practice democracy in Canada”. Wilson-Raybould was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, and won re-election in 2019 as an independent in Vancouver.
Reuters
Soccer-England told to stop lecturing on diving after ‘cheap’ penalty
While England exulted at reaching a first major final since 1966, there was increasing outcry abroad over the penalty awarded for a foul on Raheem Sterling in extra time to give them a 2-1 win over Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final. An array of media and football figures joined Danish fans in condemning the penalty as too cheap for such a big game, some saying England’s haughty views on diving looked hypocritical in view of Sterling’s tumble at the lightest of touches. In pure English football, this does not happen.
Reuters
Cannes rock documentary Velvet Underground seeks to inspire new fans
Filmmaker Todd Haynes said he hoped to reach a new generation of fans with a documentary on rock and roll band The Velvet Underground, which includes scenes shot by Andy Warhol that capture the heady creative energy of New York in the 1960s. “The Velvet Underground”, presented at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, is set to be released on Apple TV+ in October, and Haynes said he was happy to try and reach a new audience this way too. “I hope they take away something of the spirit of this time in New York in the 60s and a spirit of kind of possibility for creative thinking and thinking outside the box,” Haynes told Reuters in an interview.
The Daily Beast
Resistance Grifter Michael Avenatti Gets What He Had Coming
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe presidential plans of Michael Avenatti suffered a setback Thursday, as the anti-Trump lawyer-turned-self-aggrandizing sideshow was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort $20 million from Nike. When the sentence was handed down, the tough guy, who’s facing additional time on additional charges, cried.Thirty months in prison sounds like a lot—it is a lot—but prosecutors wanted eight years and, quite frankly, an e
The State
Your SC politics briefing
Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.
Reuters
Olympics-Britain sending biggest team for an overseas Olympics to Tokyo
Britain will send its largest ever team for an overseas Olympics to the Tokyo Games, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday, with more female than male athletes for the first time. Despite Tokyo organisers announcing on Thursday that the Games will take place mostly without fans due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo, the BOA said 376 athletes were bound for Japan with a further 22 reserves. It is second only to the 541 athletes selected for the London Olympics in 2012.