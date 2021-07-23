“Stop waiting for government jobs, start small like Obi Cubana” – Gov Yahaya Bello’s aide, Abdulkareem tells youths

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello’s aide, Prince Abdulkareem Suleiman Onyekehi has advised Nigerian youths to learn a trade or start their own businesses.

Taking to Facebook the Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on Multilateral, Donor Agencies and Special Projects and Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, advised the youths to emulate popular billionaire business, Obi Cubana , by starting small while they wait for white collar jobs.

According to him, when the youths finds something lucrative to do rather than wait for the government to provide jobs for them, they will succeed.

In his words,

“Stop waiting 4govt jobs. Govt can never employ all graduates. Learn trade &start business. Start small like Obi. U will succeed”.

This is coming after the chairman of Cubana group during an Instagram live session with his wife Ebele Iyiegbu shared his grass to grace story.

In the video serving rounds on social media Obi revealed he started dating his wife when he was living in one room apartment, in Abuja.

He noted that his wife Ebele started from the scratch with him and has been with him way before the money and fame.