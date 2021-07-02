Stop taking unwarranted risks – IGP Baba Alkali tells policemen

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has urged policemen to stop taking unwarranted risks.

Baba spoke after launching the office of Operation Search and Flush in Imo State on Friday.

The IGP said he was glad over the level of assistance Governor Hope Uzodinma had accorded the police in the state.

Baba, who commiserated with the families of the policemen who lost their lives, admitted that policing was full of hazards.

Baba said, “Stop taking unwarranted risks. Many of you are in trouble today for your unprofessional conduct. Change your attitudes towards work.

“Change your attitudes towards members of the public. Change your attitudes towards your colleagues.

“We will continue to appreciate your commitment and sacrifices to protect Imo people and the society at large.

“I want to assure you that those who do their work accordingly will be rewarded and those who make mistakes will be punished, also.”

