Stop Promoting Criminal Blogging – Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Allegations As He Share Chats With Wife

The Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi and his wife are embroiled in a separation issue, and the former exposes their initial conversation with Gracie.This comes after a contentious online conversation between the actor and the single mother, Oreofe Gracie, about charges of domestic violence and s3x for roles.

Through an anonymous blog, Gracie accused the actor of requiring intercourse from potential actresses—including herself before offering roles in his films.

Yomi Fabiyi refuted the assertion by sharing a number of discussions he had with his wife shortly after their introduction.

Clarification has also been provided about the actor’s naked recording made by Gracie in an effort to blackmail him in one of the chat photos.

See the screenshots below;

Recall that Ghgossip reported earlier that Grace Jimoh reacted to domestic violence allegations against her.

The collapse of the marriage of Yomi Fabiyi and Grace Jimoh is now a trending topic. The controversial blogger Gist Lover revealed the information in a post where the wife of Yomi Fabiyi disclosed that she felt used.

It would be recalled that actor Yomi Fabiyi in a series of videos accused his wife of physically abusing him. He disclosed that he had to run away from the house with their three-month baby to avoid being killed and also reported the incident to the police at Ipakodo Police station.

Replying to a domestic violence post from Yomi, Grace wrote, “She wrote: “Replying to you is just a waste of time. Many evidences dey, even the prick we you show on the first video call, even before our chats, but you know what? I won’t reply to you. Not because I am all at fault, but because of this child, he never forces me to birth him, shallow.

“Ladies please before choosing a life partner or going into a relationship, pray about it. It’s very important. May we not marry or have anything to do with an unstable mental health man.

“When I was pregnant, you beat me to stupor, that I had to run outside, to the extent that I had force labor the second day, you are still the one that came outside to do a fake video to gather your fake evidence.”

