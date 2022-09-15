‘Stop Pretending You Are Rich On Social Media When In Real Life You Know You’re Broke’ – US-based Singer, Jay Baba Advises Ghanaians Living Abroad

According to Jay Baba, a Ghanaian singer working in the US, some Ghanaians abroad present an extravagant image of themselves on social media, as if everything is going well. Jay Baba said in a recent interview that Ghanaians living abroad who post on social media to brag about themselves put more pressure on themselves because they have to stay consistent with their posts.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, he said; “Sometimes people abroad pose by other people’s cars to snap a photo and promote it on social media, but they’re only putting pressure on themselves.”

“I have a Canadian buddy who is Ghanaian. We just met in Washington, so we went shopping and he asked I snap a photo of him.”

He said “He wanted to take a photograph whenever he saw a great car, but what will he do with them? Sharing such photos on social media will only put pressure on him.

“Your friends and relatives would view these photographs and assume all is good, but when they ask for money you might not be able to supply it or even pay your own bills,”

In other news, employees who demonstrated against nine months of unpaid salaries on July 4, 2022, have been suspended by the EIB per a report by media personality, NYDJ.

Aggrieved workers at EIB Accra protested on Monday for over 9 months in a row without receiving a salary.

In a tweet, NYDJ revealed that the unhappy workers had complained to their superiors before departing for the evening but returning to work the following morning.

The workers returned to work today after staging a demonstration on Monday against 9 months of unpaid salaries.

The management of EIB Accra instructed any disgruntled employees who participated in the rally to remain off the air when they returned.

NYDJ also tweeted this in response to his prior tweet regarding the demonstration.

See screenshots below;

Source:-

–