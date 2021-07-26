Godfrey George and Daniels Igoni Published 26 July 2021

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the remarks made by the spokesman for the Indigenous People of Biafra, Emma Powerful, about an elder statesman in the Niger Delta, Chief Edwin Clark.

Powerful had said in a statement, while reacting to what Clark said that IPOB must be dreaming if it believed the South-South region would join the agitation for the Republic of Biafra, “Edwin Clark should know that IPOB, led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, did not force any clan to join Biafra.

“But if his community, clan and tribe refuse to join Biafra through referendum at the right time, they should not blame anybody for their fate in Nigeria. By the time Biafra will exit Nigeria through a referendum, any clan in the so-called Niger Delta that refuses to be liberated from the Nigerian bondage should get ready to serve the Fulani as slaves forever.

“We, however, know that Edwin Clark is not speaking for millions of Niger Delta youths, men and women earnestly yearning for their liberation from the Nigerian bondage. He is only speaking for his Fulani slave masters, but very soon, he will discover that he is a General without foot soldiers.”

In reaction, the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement titled, ‘Ohanaeze Condemns Unsavoury Remarks on Clark,’ said the body condemned any form of attack on Clark from the proscribed IPOB or any other Igbo group.

Ogbonnia said, “Our profound admiration for him (Clark) is beyond measure and will always condemn any form of attack on his person. We, therefore, hope that the unsavoury remarks by our youths will not weaken his passion and commitment to the Igbo.”

The statement read in part, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo makes it abundantly clear that the Igbo extol old age with courtesy and reverence.

“Let it be placed on record that Chief Edwin Clark is one of the few detribalised Nigerians with an unassailable love for the Igbo. He has in more than several ways demonstrated an intense passion for the Igbo.”

Similarly, the Conference of Presidents-General of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities condemned IPOB for attacking the Ijaw national leader, Clark.

The President, CPGNDEN, Prof Benjamin Okaba, who spoke in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Sunday, described as “insulting and inflammatory” the comments of Powerful.

Okaba, who is also the President of Ijaw National Congress, said IPOB was biting more than it could chew.

He called on the leadership of Igbo nation to caution members of IPOB over the “callous and offensive attacks on Pa Clark.”

