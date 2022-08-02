Stop Ebubeagu now – Igbo youths storm streets, protest killings in Southeast [VIDEO]

A cross-section of youths in the Southeast staged a protest in Aba, Abia State on Tuesday demanding the disbandment of the region’s security outfit, Ebubeagu.

bioreports reports that the security outfit which was created to curb the security crisis in the region has severally been accused of killing innocent citizens.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Goodluck Ibem, the President General of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL shortly after the protest, accused Ebubeagu of engaging in extrajudicial killings in the region.

He alleged that Ebubeagu “killed 21 innocent youths returning from a traditional marriage in Awo Ommamma village in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State accusing them of being bandits whereas the real criminals are left unchecked in the zone”.

According to the statement the coalition vowed to take the protest to Imo State, alleging that over 25,000 innocent youths have been “secretly killed by Ebubeagu outfit and other security operatives under the state governor’s watch”.

The protesters displayed placards with different inscriptions such as “We Don’t Want Ebubeagu In South East, It Is Now A Crime Be A Youth In Imo State, Hope Uzodinma Should Resign Immediately For Killing 21 Igbo Youths With Ebubeagu, Ebubeagu Must Go”.