Stop Campaigning For Someone Who Can’t Discipline His Daughter – Reactions To John Mahama’s Daughter’s Alleged ‘Wild Twerk’ Video

A sensual twerk video of a young woman rumored to be the daughter of Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, went viral online last night, July 15, 2022, setting up a social media firestorm.The young girl displayed her wild twerking talents in the self-shot video purportedly made by Farida Mahama.

The one-minute, 35-second video, according to Farida, was a guide for her fans on how to twerk.

Although it was intended for her personal Snapchat story, the video ended up going viral.

The John Mahama family has not yet responded to the controversy, which has confused internet users who are unsure whether the woman is actually the daughter of Ghana’s former first family or a facsimile of Farida Mahama.

Some people expressed disgust over the video and called it immoral, adding that people shouldn’t campaign for her dad because he can’t discipline his own children. Others agreed that Farida should be allowed to live her life as an independent.

