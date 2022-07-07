Home ENTERTAINMENT “Stoning a man to death bcos he’s gay is totally wrong” – Yul Edochie condemns death sentence passed on gay men in Bauchi
“Stoning a man to death bcos he’s gay is totally wrong” – Yul Edochie condemns death sentence passed on gay men in Bauchi

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has heavily criticized the death sentence passed on some gay men in Bauchi state.

A Sharia court sentenced three men, including a 70-year-old man, to death by stoning for engaging in homosexuality under section 134 of the 2001 Bauchi State Penal Law, which states: “Whoever commits the offence of sodomy shall be punished with death by stoning [rajim] or any other means decided by the state.

Yul in a post shared on his Instagram page said it’s completely wrong to stone a man to death because of his sexual orientation.

According to the 40-year-old actor, gay people also have rights which should not be trampled upon by the society and judgement should be left to God.

He added that it’s better for them to be convicted over a crime, not homosexuality.

Yul wrote,

“Stoning a man to death bcos he’s gay is wrong. Totally wrong.


I’m not gay, I don’t plan to be but gay people are human beings too and should have rights.


I heard the judgement was passed in Bauchi.


How can you kill a human being bcos he’s gay?


It’s wrong.


Condemn him if he engages in criminal activities. Condemn him if he’s a rapist.


If not, leave Judgement for God.”

