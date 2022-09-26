Stonebwoy Links Up With Stormzy At The 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Top Ghanaian dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, professionally called Stonebwoy and renowned Ghanaian-UK based rapper, Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., known by his stage name, Stormzy have linked up.It was nothing but fun and excitement when the duo, named as part of the performers at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival met ahead of their performance at the event ongoing at the Black Stars Square.

Accra’s Global Citizen Festival, which happens to be the 10th anniversary will bring together musicians and world leaders to advance an ambitious policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women, defending the environment, and bringing about change in this spirit of self-determination and solidarity.

ALSO: WATCH Stonebwoy’s Entry At The 2022 Global Citizen FestivalSarkodie, Stromzy, Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, among others were also named as performers for the night. They will perform alongside top acts such as Usher, SZA, Stormzy, H.E.R. and Tems at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

