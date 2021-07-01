- Stolen Picasso Painting Found Underneath Bushes Inside Edition
- Stolen Picasso and Mondrian Paintings Found Stashed in a Ravine in Greece The bioreports
- Picasso painting recovered after being stolen falls to the floor The National News
- Greek Picasso Thief Is ‘Art Lover,’ U.K. Artists Push ‘Gadget Levy,’ and More: Morning Links for July 1, 2021 ARTnews
- Greek police DROP stolen Picasso masterpiece on the floor after leaning it on a side to display Daily Mail
- View Full coverage on Google News