Home NEWS Stoke City reacts as Mikel Obi dumps club after signing new contract
NEWSNews Africa

Stoke City reacts as Mikel Obi dumps club after signing new contract

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
stoke-city-reacts-as-mikel-obi-dumps-club-after-signing-new-contract

Stoke City manager, Michael O’Neill, has reacted to John Mikel Obi’s decision to leave the club, after signing a contract extension.

Mikel Obi has now signed a one-year deal with Al Kuwait SC.

O’Neill claims they already had an agreement in the players’ contract that he could leave the club anytime.

“Although John triggered the second year of his contract, we always had an agreement in place whereby we would let him leave if a significant overseas opportunity came along.

“John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad.

“I really enjoyed working with him and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future,” O’Neill said as quoted by stokesentinel.co.uk.

Last season, Mikel Obi made 39 league appearances for Stoke as they finished 14th in the Championship.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Niger Gov swears in acting state Grand Khadi

Sunday Igboho: ‘We pray they attend Yoruba Nation...

Reps reveal plans to review NEITI Act, expand...

Sunday Igboho: Police begins show of force amid...

Insecurity: Osun govt debunks rumour of invasion in...

Nigeria ‘ll cripple should anything happen to Nnamdi...

Imo: Supreme Court to hear PDP suit seeking...

Lagos-bound ISWAP suspect arrested in Ogun – The...

Biafra, Oduduwa: Grant them referendum now – Aisha...

Ataga and the woman in the mirror –...

Leave a Reply