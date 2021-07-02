Stocks Move Higher Following Strong Jobs Report – The Wall Street Journal

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite extended their gains Friday afternoon, on track for a pair of record closes.

After the monthly employment report confirmed that the U.S. economy continues to recover at a healthy clip, the broad S&P 500 benchmark added 0.6%, rising a seventh consecutive session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.6% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, as Friday’s upswing broadened out.

The advances put stocks in line to notch another week of solid gains, extending a rally that has largely lifted shares of beaten-down growth and technology stocks. The Nasdaq has gained 1.7% over the last five trading days, on track to post its sixth weekly advance out of the last seven. The S&P 500 has added 1.5% over that span, while the Dow has gained 1%.

Friday’s jobs report added to the good news cheering on markets in recent weeks. Employers added 850,000 jobs last month, topping expectations and showing a pickup in labor market activity after it appeared to somewhat cool in previous months. For investors, the gains were further evidence the economic recovery remains intact and doesn’t currently warrant a tightening of fiscal stimulus, so far fulfilling predictions by Federal Reserve Chairman

Jerome Powell.

“From a market perspective, this was an all-out positive jobs report,” said

Seema Shah,

chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. “While the stronger-than-expected payroll number signals a continued buoyant recovery, the rise in unemployment rate suggests some slack in the market and, therefore, hopefully some respite for the Fed hawks.”

She added: “The ‘Will they, won’t they’ Fed question still stands, but at least today’s number isn’t triggering major navel gazing.”

Mr. Powell, over the past month, has sought to put investors at ease by saying he expects economic growth to accelerate as the year wears on and that any threats from inflation would prove temporary. His comments have helped to usher in the growth-stock recovery, with Friday’s report juicing shares of those companies further.

But the data also foreshadowed potential problems in the labor market that could roil markets later on this year. Wages grew as businesses paid up to attract employees with the June report showing a 2.3% month-over-month increase in non-supervisory workers’ average hourly earnings in the leisure and hospitality industries.

Don Calcagni, chief investment officer at $31 billion money manager Mercer Advisors, said those workers have the highest propensity to spend, which could end up pushing inflation higher, especially if employers feel the need to hike wages further. So far, that doesn’t seem to be a major issue as more workers look for job, Mr. Calcagni said.

“That’s a little bit of a canary in the coal mine,” added Mr. Calcagni.

On Friday, sectors tied to the growth trade rose, while some cyclical stocks logged minor declines.

Shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 added 1.1%, while consumer discretionary and communication stocks advanced 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. Among the gainers, Alphabet shares climbed 2%, while Apple rose 1.6%.

Meanwhile, energy and financial stocks in the broad index lagged 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Meme stocks also traded lower, with

AMC Entertainment Holdings

slipping nearly 10% and

GameStop

shares falling 2.1%.

Beyond the growth trade, shares of doughnut-maker

Krispy Kreme

fell 10%. The company closed its first trading day with shares up 24% on Thursday as it returned to public markets.

And shares of ride-hailing giant

Didi Global

fell 8% after report that it was blocked from adding new users as China’s internet regulator reviews its cybersecurity.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 1.440% from 1.479% Thursday. Yields fall when prices rise.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.3%. Chinese stocks declined Friday, a day after the country commemorated the 100th anniversary of China’s Communist Party.

The CSI 300 index, which tracks the largest stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen, fell 2.8%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.8%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com, Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com