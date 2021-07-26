Home Business Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, F5 Networks, Coinbase and more – .
The logo of Tesla seen at one of its showroom. Tesla announced its Q1 2021 earnings today.

Toby Scott | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Tesla — Shares of Tesla edged more than 2% higher in extended trading after the electric vehicle maker’s second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations on both top and bottom lines. Tesla reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share on revenues of $11.96 billion. Analysts estimated earnings of 98 cents per share on revenues of $11.3 billion, according to Refinitiv. Tesla reported more than $1 billion in quarterly net income and noted a $23 million impairment related to bitcoin.

F5 Networks — F5 Networks shares jumped more than 5% after hours following a third-quarter earnings beat. The technology company reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share, compared with analysts’ $2.46 per share estimate, according to Refinitiv. F5 Networks also posted revenue of $652 million versus Wall Street’s $638 million projection.

Ameriprise Financial — Shares of Ameriprise Financial fell about 1% in extended trading even after the company’s second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations. Ameriprise Financial reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share on revenues of $3.42 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $5.21 earnings per share on revenues of $3.38 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Coinbase — Coinbase shares retreated more than 1% in extended trading after closing 9% higher in the regular session. The cryptocurrency exchange saw its stock jump as bitcoin rallied above the $40,000 level, but the token’s price has since fallen from its highs. Amazon denied an earlier report that it would start accepting bitcoin for payments this year.

