stocks-making-biggest-moves-after-hours:-simon-property-group,-take-two-interactive-and-more-–.

Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State’s largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Take-Two Interactive Software — The video game company saw its shares fall more than 3% in after-hours trading even after the company’s quarterly revenue came in above estimates. Take-Two Interactive reported revenue of $711 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $688 million, according to Refinitiv.

Simon Property Group — Shares of the mall operator rose about 3% in extended trading after the company released a solid earnings report. Simon Property posted revenue of $1.16 billion, compared to the $1.14 billion that analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised its dividend to $1.50.

Unisys Corp. — Shares of the software company jumped nearly 10% after hours following a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. Unisys posted adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, compared to an EPS of 42 cents expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.

