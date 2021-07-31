Home WORLD NEWS Stocks end lower after Amazon disappointment, but S&P 500 logs 6th straight monthly gain – MarketWatch
WORLD NEWS

Stocks end lower after Amazon disappointment, but S&P 500 logs 6th straight monthly gain – MarketWatch

by admin
written by admin
stocks-end-lower-after-amazon-disappointment,-but-s&p-500-logs-6th-straight-monthly-gain-–-marketwatch

Stocks fell Friday, leaving major averages negative for the week but still holding monthly gains as July trading came to a close. Equities were pressured after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.
AMZN,
-7.56%
late Thursday delivered disappointing quarterly results. The S&P 500
SPX,
-0.54%
fell around 24 points, or 0.5%, to close near 4,395, according to preliminary figures, while the Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
-0.71%
fell around 106 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 14,673. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
-0.42%
fell around 149 points, or 0.4%, ending near 34,936. That left the S&P 500 with a 0.4% weekly loss, but the index rose 2.3% for July, marking its sixth consecutive monthly advance. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% for the week holding on to a 1.2% monthly gain, while the Dow saw a 0.4% weekly drop and a 1.3% July advance. Amazon shares fell 7.6%.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules...

Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue...

Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry...

Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors

Deadly drone attack on tanker escalates Iran-Israel maritime...

Kevin Durant powers Team USA’s rout of Czech...

US vaccination rates rise as White House frustrated...

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs executive order making masks...

MLB playoff rankings: The top eight World Series...

NBA free agency: Discussing Lakers’ and Clippers’ options...

Leave a Reply