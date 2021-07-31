Stocks end lower after Amazon disappointment, but S&P 500 logs 6th straight monthly gain – MarketWatch

Stocks fell Friday, leaving major averages negative for the week but still holding monthly gains as July trading came to a close. Equities were pressured after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-7.56%

late Thursday delivered disappointing quarterly results. The S&P 500

SPX,

-0.54%

fell around 24 points, or 0.5%, to close near 4,395, according to preliminary figures, while the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-0.71%

fell around 106 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 14,673. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.42%

fell around 149 points, or 0.4%, ending near 34,936. That left the S&P 500 with a 0.4% weekly loss, but the index rose 2.3% for July, marking its sixth consecutive monthly advance. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% for the week holding on to a 1.2% monthly gain, while the Dow saw a 0.4% weekly drop and a 1.3% July advance. Amazon shares fell 7.6%.