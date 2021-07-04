stocks-are-expensive-but-that-doesn’t-mean-the-bull-run-is-ending

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

New York (CNN Business) Stocks enjoyed a stellar first half of the year. But will the market be able to keep rallying?

Valuations are rapidly approaching historically expensive levels, and some experts are worried about how high stocks are relative to their earnings. One market measure, the Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings ratio, or CAPE, compares a stock’s price to actual reported earnings (as opposed to estimates) over a 10-year period.

Proponents of CAPE, also known as the Shiller PE since it was popularized by Nobel prize-winning Yale economist Robert Shiller, argue that this is a better gauge of the market’s overall valuation since it looks at a longer period of historical results instead of relying on forecasts for one year.

Here’s the bad news. The CAPE ratio is currently hovering around 38.

Why it matters: That’s well above levels of about 27 from late 2007 right before the global financial crisis and it’s also significantly higher than the CAPE ratio of around 33 way back in September 1929 just before the historic October market crash at the onset of the Great Depression.