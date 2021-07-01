Stock Market Rises Modestly While Oil, Energy Stocks Rally; This Gun Stock Keeps Soaring – Investor’s Business Daily

The stock market turned mixed at midday as the Nasdaq composite reversed moderately lower, and oil prices reached the highest level since 2018.







X









The S&P 500 climbed to a new high, adding 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite was down 0.1% after technology shares fell broadly.

The Nasdaq just completed a solid month of June in which it rose 5.5% — its best month since December. The second quarter marked the S&P 500’s largest five-quarter percentage gain since the second quarter of 1936, according to Dow Jones. It’s also the longest winning streak since the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. On the Dow, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) slid nearly 6% and undercut a 13-week base after the drugstore chain reported quarterly results. The stock fell despite that the company topped estimates.

Small caps led as the Russell 2000 climbed nearly 0.6%. The Dow transports rose 0.9% as airline, trucking and other transportation groups climbed more than 1% and railroads added 0.8%.

Even though the Nasdaq was lower, advancing stocks led decliners by a slight margin. On the NYSE, winners led losers by nearly 2-1. Volume was lower on the Nasdaq and higher on the NYSE compared with the same time on Wednesday.

U.S. Stock Market Today Overview Index Symbol Price Gain/Loss % Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 34588.15 +85.64 +0.25 S&P 500 (0S&P5) 4310.16 +12.66 +0.29 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 14510.07 +6.12 +0.04 Russell 2000 (IWM) 230.31 +0.94 +0.41 IBD 50 (FFTY) 45.90 -0.45 -0.97 Last Update: 10:12 AM ET 7/1/2021

U.S. crude oil prices jumped more than 2% to just above $75 a barrel, topping $75 for the first time since October 2018. The OPEC+ group is meeting to decide how to meet fast-rebounding demand for oil. Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly have a tentative agreement to raise output by 2 million barrels a day. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) rose nearly 2% and is 4% from new highs. Cimarex Energy (XEC) topped a 75.02 buy point, but soon dropped back below it.

Industrial company Eaton (ETN) broke out off a flat base with a 149.48 buy point in heavy trading. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Eaton to 180 from 164 and kept an overweight recommendation.

Micron Technology (MU) dove more than 5% after the company reported results for its May-ended quarter. Micron beat expectations and raised its guidance. The stock is still forming a base, but slid below the 50-day moving average with today’s sell-off.

Didi (DIDI), which went public Wednesday, surged more than 14%. It went public at 14 a share. The Chinese ride-hailing service’s IPO valued the company at more than $67 billion. Apple (AAPL) still can’t get its breakout going. The stock is trading near the 137.17 buy point but is largely flat this week. Volume also has been pale.

Market Rally Awaits Jobs, Tesla Data; 5 Stocks With New Buy Points

IBD 50 Lower Despite Stock Market Gains

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) tumbled 1.8% after a few components fell sharply.

Novocure (NVCR) plunged 15% in heavy trading after the company announced trial results of its Hepanova liver cancer treatment. Novocure’s loss triggers a sell signal after shares fell more than 8% from a 220.58 buy point.

New issues dragged the IBD 50 down. Figs (FIGS) sold off 7.5%, Cricut (CRCT) pared its loss to about 1%, and Global-E Online (GLBE) fell more than 3%. The latter broke below the 10-day moving average for the first time since it went public May 12 and went on an impressive run. China’s 360 DigiTech (QFIN) and UP Fintech (TIGR) also tumbled.

But Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) led the IBD 50, up more than 4% after reducing a gain of more than 10% to new highs. The firearms maker has been soaring since its quarterly results beat expectations June 17. The stock is too extended from its 22.60 buy point and perhaps prone to a pullback.

Claims for jobless benefits fell to 364,000 last week, a new pandemic low, the Labor Department reported early today. The four-week moving average fell by 6,000 from the previous week, another pandemic low. Jobless claims remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Juan Carlos Arancibia is the Markets Editor of IBD and oversees our market coverage. Follow him at @IBD_jarancibia

