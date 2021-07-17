Stock Market Rally Struggles Outside Apple; JPMorgan, Goldman, UnitedHealth, Taiwan Semi Are Key Earnings – Investor’s Business Daily

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, even as Apple (AAPL) powered higher, boosted by reports of bullish iPhone production plans. Beneath the surface, market breadth continued to weaken while recent breakouts and buying opportunities struggled. JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) beat earnings views, along with other banking giants, despite weaker trading. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) tumbled on weak margins, fueling selling in several chip names. UnitedHealth (UNH) beat views while InMode (INMD) soared on preliminary results. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) reported positive cash flow for the first time since the pandemic started.







X









Stock Market Rally Narrows

The Dow fell 0.5%, the S&P 500 1% and the Nasdaq 1.9%, fading late in the week though still near record highs. Apple (AAPL) and megacap techs moved higher for most of the week, but even they wilted somewhat later on. Market breadth continues to narrow, with the advance/decline line falling and daily new lows outpacing new highs. Breakouts and buying opportunities have struggled or failed. JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) headlined bank earnings, while Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), UnitedHealth (UNH) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) also were in focus. Despite hot inflation reports and generally positive economic data, Treasury yields fell toward five-month lows again.

Bank Earnings Strong

Banking giants generally reported solid Q2 results amid declining trading revenue and growing investment banking revenue. JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) beat forecasts. though the former released $3 billion in loan-loss reserves to bolster the bottom line. Bank of America (BAC) slightly missed revenue targets. Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) also topped estimates. Most were little changed for the week, though Wells and Morgan Stanley rose modestly.

Taiwan Semi’s Margins Disappoint

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) met Q2 EPS views for an 18% gain, but its 50% gross profit margin of 50% slightly missed. The world’s largest chip foundry guided higher for sales for the full year and through 2025, but its long-term gross margin target of 50% disappointed investors. Shares tumbled, with other chip stocks selling off as well.

Delta, American Airlines See Positive Cash Flow

Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) second-quarter results easily beat on revenue, with a smaller-than-expected loss and positive cash flow. The carrier also said it would add Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSY) jets to its fleet, citing a bounce-back in demand after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the travel industry last year. American Airlines (AAL) gave preliminary second-quarter figures that weren’t as bad as expected, and it said it expected positive average daily cash build for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Cruel Summer Market Rally Hits These 5 Leaders; What To Do Now

Apple Ups iPhone Orders

Apple (AAPL) has asked its suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, Bloomberg reported. That’s a sharp increase from the roughly 75 million units it has ordered for new iPhones in recent years. Analysts expect Apple to announce its 15th-generation iPhone lineup, likely called the iPhone 13 series, in September. The news about increased iPhone orders boosted shares of several chip suppliers, including Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Skyworks (SWKS), but not for long. Apple hit record highs.

UnitedHealth Earnings

Dow giant UnitedHealth (UNH) earnings fell 34% vs. a year earlier, but still beat views. Revenue grew 15% to $71.32 billion. The nation’s largest health insurer also raised the low end of 2021 EPS guidance. UnitedHealth nearly doubled earnings in Q2 2020, as Americans avoided nonemergency medical care during the pandemic. In 2021, it continues to expect a $1.80 EPS hit from higher Covid-19 treatment and testing costs, but sees impact from the spreading Delta variant as “fairly limited” at this time.

Boeing Cuts Dreamliner Production

Boeing (BA) plans to cut production of its 787 Dreamliner as it looks to resolve a new issue found in the forward pressure bulkhead at the front of the plane. This will also further impact 787 deliveries, which saw a pause earlier this year that created a buildup of 100 planes. The Dow Jones aviation giant expects to deliver less than half of the Dreamliners in its inventory this year vs. prior estimates of nearly all its completed planes. Boeing also said that it delivered 75 commercial aircraft in the second quarter and 156 year to date. That’s up from 50 737 jets a year-ago in Q2 and 113 on the year for 2020.

InMode Soars On Blowout Q2

InMode (INMD) issued a preliminary second-quarter report that easily topped forecasts. The medical aesthetics company expects to report adjusted profit of $1-$1.01 per share on $86.5 million to $87 million in sales. Both measures would soar by triple-digit percentages. InMode also raised its full-year revenue outlook to $305 million to $315 million. Shares surged.

News In Brief

Infosys (INFY) met June-quarter EPS estimates while revenue rose 17% to $3.78 billion, slightly beating. The India-based IT services firm now sees 14%-16% revenue growth in the year ending March 2022 vs. its prior target of 12%-14%.

Biogen (BIIB) tumbled after the Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai Health System and Providence said they wouldn’t administer its controversial Alzheimer’s treatment, Aduhelm. The Cleveland Clinic cited questions regarding safety and effectiveness. Mount Sinai noted an investigation by the Office of Inspector General is pending.

Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant majority-owned by Walmart (WMT), soared in value to nearly $38 billion after its latest fundraising round, up from $25 billion about a year ago. That comes ahead of a possible U.S. listing.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Shipping Stocks Spike As Ports Become Supply-Chain Chokepoint

Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks

Catch The Next Big Winning Stock With MarketSmith

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s Premium Stock Lists, Tools And Analysis Today

Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy